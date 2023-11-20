Amsterdam Schiphol Traffic and transport figures for October 2023: +18%

2021 2022 2023 Number of passengers 3,746,152 4,912,421 5,820,175 Number of commercial flights 31,326 36,365 41,553 Number of cargo flights 2,019 1,585 1,355 Transported tonnage 149,383 125,358 121,994

Number of passengers

In October 2023 5.8 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Of the 5.8 million passengers in October 2023, almost 3.8 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and 2 million transferred at the airport. There were a million unique transfer passengers, who are counted twice in accordance with the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.

Most popular destinations

Almost 4.2 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe (+21% compared to 2022). 1.6 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe (+12% compared to 2022). The United Kingdom was the most popular destination, with almost 269,000 local departing passengers travelling to the country in October 2023. This was followed by Spain (259,000 passengers). 124.000 passengers took a flight to the United States.

Flights

The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 41,553 in October 2023. This is a 14% increase compared to 2022. Of these flights, 34,115 went to European destinations and 7,438 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 15% compared to October 2022. There were 1,355 cargo flights in October 2023. The total transported volume was 121,994 tonnes in October 2023. That is a decrease of 3% compared to 2022.