Amsterdam Schiphol Traffic and transport figures for October 2023: +18%

5.8 million passengers flew to, from or via Amsterdam Schiphol in October 2023. It’s an increase of 18% compared to October 2022 and an increase of 55% compared to 2021. Most passengers flew to the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the United States and Greece. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 41,553. That is also an increase compared to 2022 (+14%) and 2021 (+33%).
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Number of passengers
|3,746,152
|4,912,421
|5,820,175
|Number of commercial flights
|31,326
|36,365
|41,553
|Number of cargo flights
|2,019
|1,585
|1,355
|Transported tonnage
|149,383
|125,358
|121,994
Number of passengers
In October 2023 5.8 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Of the 5.8 million passengers in October 2023, almost 3.8 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and 2 million transferred at the airport. There were a million unique transfer passengers, who are counted twice in accordance with the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.
Most popular destinations
Almost 4.2 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe (+21% compared to 2022). 1.6 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe (+12% compared to 2022). The United Kingdom was the most popular destination, with almost 269,000 local departing passengers travelling to the country in October 2023. This was followed by Spain (259,000 passengers). 124.000 passengers took a flight to the United States.
Flights
The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 41,553 in October 2023. This is a 14% increase compared to 2022. Of these flights, 34,115 went to European destinations and 7,438 to intercontinental destinations.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 15% compared to October 2022. There were 1,355 cargo flights in October 2023. The total transported volume was 121,994 tonnes in October 2023. That is a decrease of 3% compared to 2022.