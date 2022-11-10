Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for October 2022: almost 5 million passengers

Almost 4.9 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in October 2022. In October 2021 that number was 3.7 million, in October 2020 1.1 million and 6.4 million passengers in October 2019. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 36,365 (+16% compared to 2021, +85% compared to 2020 and -18% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,585 (-21% compared to 2021, -26% compared to 2020, +18% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 16% compared to last year, -11% compared to 2020 and -13% compared to 2019.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Number of passengers 6,431,443 1,143,575 3,746,152 4,912,421 Number of commercial flights 44,503 19,614 31,326 36,365 Number of cargo flights 1,340 2,139 2,019 1,585 Transported tonnage 143,594 140,140 149,383 125,358

Passengers

Of the 4.9 million passengers in October, almost 1.7 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 850,000 unique passengers, who are counted twice in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 3.4 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, almost 1.5 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 2,019 to 1,585, compared to 2021. The total transported volume was 125,358 tonnes in October 2022.

