Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for October 2022: almost 5 million passengers

Almost 4.9 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in October 2022. In October 2021 that number was 3.7 million, in October 2020 1.1 million and 6.4 million passengers in October 2019. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 36,365 (+16% compared to 2021, +85% compared to 2020 and -18% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,585 (-21% compared to 2021, -26% compared to 2020, +18% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 16% compared to last year, -11% compared to 2020 and -13% compared to 2019.

 2019202020212022
Number of passengers6,431,4431,143,5753,746,1524,912,421
Number of commercial flights44,50319,61431,32636,365
Number of cargo flights1,3402,1392,0191,585
Transported tonnage143,594140,140149,383125,358

Passengers 

Of the 4.9 million passengers in October, almost 1.7 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 850,000 unique passengers, who are counted twice in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 3.4 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, almost 1.5 million outside of Europe.

Cargo 

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 2,019 to 1,585, compared to 2021. The total transported volume was 125,358 tonnes in October 2022.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for October 2022.

10 November 2022

