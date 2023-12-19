Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for November 2023: +19%

2021 2022 2023 Number of passengers 3,096,226 3,987,405 4,742,398 Number of passengers 28,372 30,349 35,345 Number of cargo flights 1,928 1,416 1,270 Transported tonnage 143,831 119,074 115,817

Number of passengers

In November 2023 4.7 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Of the 4.7 million passengers in November 2023, almost 3 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and almost 1.8 million transferred at the airport. There were almost 900.000 transfer passengers, who were counted twice following the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.

Most popular destinations

3.3 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe (+23% compared to 2022). 1.4 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe (+10% compared to 2022). The United Kingdom was the most popular destination, with 252,000 local departing passengers travelling to the country in November 2023. This was followed by Spain (178,000 passengers). 85.000 passengers took a flight to the United States.

Flights

The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 35,345 in November 2023. This is a 16% increase compared to 2022. Of these flights, 28,627 went to European destinations and 6,718 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 16% compared to November 2022. There were 1,270 cargo flights in November 2023. The total transported volume was 115,817 tonnes in November 2023. That is a decrease of 3% compared to 2022.