Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for November 2023: +19%

4.7 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol in November 2023. It’s an increase of 19% compared to November 2022 and an increase of 53% compared to 2021. Most passengers flew to the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and the United States. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 35,345. That is also an increase compared to 2022 (+16%) and 2021 (+25%).
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Number of passengers
|3,096,226
|3,987,405
|4,742,398
|Number of passengers
|28,372
|30,349
|35,345
|Number of cargo flights
|1,928
|1,416
|1,270
|Transported tonnage
|143,831
|119,074
|115,817
Number of passengers
In November 2023 4.7 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Of the 4.7 million passengers in November 2023, almost 3 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and almost 1.8 million transferred at the airport. There were almost 900.000 transfer passengers, who were counted twice following the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.
Most popular destinations
3.3 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe (+23% compared to 2022). 1.4 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe (+10% compared to 2022). The United Kingdom was the most popular destination, with 252,000 local departing passengers travelling to the country in November 2023. This was followed by Spain (178,000 passengers). 85.000 passengers took a flight to the United States.
Flights
The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 35,345 in November 2023. This is a 16% increase compared to 2022. Of these flights, 28,627 went to European destinations and 6,718 to intercontinental destinations.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 16% compared to November 2022. There were 1,270 cargo flights in November 2023. The total transported volume was 115,817 tonnes in November 2023. That is a decrease of 3% compared to 2022.