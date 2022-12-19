Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for November 2022: 4 million passengers

Almost 4 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in November 2022. In November 2021 that number was 3.1 million, in November 2020 0.9 million and 5.3 million passengers in November 2019.

The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 30,349 (+7% compared to 2021, +104% compared to 2020 and -20% compared to 2019).

The number of cargo flights was 1,416 (-27% compared to 2021, -41% compared to 2020, +20% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased by 17% compared to last year, -18% compared to 2020 and -13% compared to 2019.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Number of passengers 5,323,590 900,453 3,096,226 3,987,405 Number of commercial flights 37,802 14,858 28,372 30,349 Number of cargo flights 1,180 2,396 1,928 1,416 Transported tonnage 136,256 145,474 143,831 119,074

Passengers

Of the 4.0 million passengers in November, 1.4 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 700,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and a departing passenger. Almost 2.7 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, and almost 1.3 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,928 to 1,416, compared to 2021. The total transported volume was 119,074 tonnes in November 2022.

