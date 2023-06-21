Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for May 2023: +7%

Almost 5.6 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in May 2023. That is an increase compared to 2022 (+7%) and 2021 (+406%). The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 39,568. That also is an increase compared to 2022 (+3%) and 2021 (+154%).

 20192020202120222023
Number of passengers  6,441,473208,2861,106,7405,217,6495,599,870
Number of commercial flights    44,7075,87815,57938,42039,568
Number of cargo flights   1,2252,5432,0111,5371,414
Transported tonnage    133,648104,745147,017119,551117,999

Passengers 
Of the almost 5.6 million passengers in May, almost 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 4 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe (+4% compared to 2022), almost 1.6 million outside of Europe (+20% compared to 2022).

Flights 
The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 39,568 in May 2023. This is an increase compared to 2022 (+3%), 2021 (+154%) and 2020 (+755%). Of the 39,568 flights, 32,218 went to European destinations and 7,350 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo 
The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,537 to 1,414, compared to 2022. The total transported volume was 117,999 tonnes in May 2023. That is a decrease compared to 2019, 2021, 2022).

