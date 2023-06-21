Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for May 2023: +7%

Almost 5.6 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in May 2023. That is an increase compared to 2022 (+7%) and 2021 (+406%). The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 39,568. That also is an increase compared to 2022 (+3%) and 2021 (+154%).
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Number of passengers
|6,441,473
|208,286
|1,106,740
|5,217,649
|5,599,870
|Number of commercial flights
|44,707
|5,878
|15,579
|38,420
|39,568
|Number of cargo flights
|1,225
|2,543
|2,011
|1,537
|1,414
|Transported tonnage
|133,648
|104,745
|147,017
|119,551
|117,999
Passengers
Of the almost 5.6 million passengers in May, almost 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 4 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe (+4% compared to 2022), almost 1.6 million outside of Europe (+20% compared to 2022).
Flights
The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 39,568 in May 2023. This is an increase compared to 2022 (+3%), 2021 (+154%) and 2020 (+755%). Of the 39,568 flights, 32,218 went to European destinations and 7,350 to intercontinental destinations.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,537 to 1,414, compared to 2022. The total transported volume was 117,999 tonnes in May 2023. That is a decrease compared to 2019, 2021, 2022).