Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for March 2023: +23% vs 2022

Almost 4.6 million passengers flew from, via, or to Schiphol in March 2023. That is an increase compared to 2022 (+23%) and 2021 (+594%). The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 33,128. That also is an increase compared to 2022 (+9%) and 2021 (+171%). The most popular countries were: Great Britain, Spain, Italy, United States.

 20192020202120222023
Number of passengers  5,637,7672,476,512660,3723,732,0484,585,101
Number of commercial flights    39,78525,15512,22030,38233,128
Number of cargo flights   1,2971,3382,3261,6881,446
Transported tonnage    144,773120,481153,206128,198121,746

Passengers 
Of the almost 4.6 million passengers in March, almost 1.8 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 900,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and a departing passenger.

Destinations 
Almost 3.1 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, almost 1.5 million outside of Europe. The most popular destinations for March 2023, based on local departing passengers: London, Istanbul, Barcelona, Dublin, Madrid, Milan, Copenhagen, Dubai, Manchester, Lisbon. The three most popular countries were: Great Britain, Spain, Italy. The United States is the most popular intercontinental country.

Flights 
The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 33,128 in March 2023. This is an increase compared to 2022 (+9%), 2021 (+171%) and 2020 (+32%). Of the 33,128 flights, 26,326 went to European destinations and 6,802 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo 
The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,688 to 1,446, compared to 2022. The total transported volume was 121,746 tonnes in March 2023. That is a decrease compared to 2019, 2021, 2022). Most cargo was transported to and from Asia, followed by North America, South America, Middle East.

17 April 2023

