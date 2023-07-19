Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for June 2023

More than 5.6 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in June 2023. That is an increase compared to 2022 (+8%) and 2021 (+238%). The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 38,912. That also is an increase compared to 2022 (+5%) and 2021 (+103%).  

 20192020202120222023
Number of passengers  6.502.588471.8521.678.4105.232.9565.664.893
Number of commercial flights    43.3438.11819.19536.92138.912
Number of cargo flights   1.1052.4731.8411.4671.337
Transported tonnage    123.888108.164137.956116.274112.994

Passengers 
Of the more than 5.6 million passengers in June, more than 2 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were around 1 million unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. More than 4 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe (+5% compared to 2022), around 1.6 million outside of Europe (+16% compared to 2022).

Flights 
The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 38.912 in June 2023. This is an increase compared to 2022 (+5%), 2021 (+103%) and 2020 (+379%). Of the 38.912 flights, 31,683 went to European destinations and 7,229 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo 
The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,467 to 1,337, compared to 2022. The total transported volume was 112,994 tonnes in June 2023.

