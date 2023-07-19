Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for June 2023

More than 5.6 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in June 2023. That is an increase compared to 2022 (+8%) and 2021 (+238%). The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 38,912. That also is an increase compared to 2022 (+5%) and 2021 (+103%).

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Number of passengers 6.502.588 471.852 1.678.410 5.232.956 5.664.893 Number of commercial flights 43.343 8.118 19.195 36.921 38.912 Number of cargo flights 1.105 2.473 1.841 1.467 1.337 Transported tonnage 123.888 108.164 137.956 116.274 112.994

Passengers

Of the more than 5.6 million passengers in June, more than 2 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were around 1 million unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. More than 4 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe (+5% compared to 2022), around 1.6 million outside of Europe (+16% compared to 2022).

Flights

The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 38.912 in June 2023. This is an increase compared to 2022 (+5%), 2021 (+103%) and 2020 (+379%). Of the 38.912 flights, 31,683 went to European destinations and 7,229 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,467 to 1,337, compared to 2022. The total transported volume was 112,994 tonnes in June 2023.

19 July 2023