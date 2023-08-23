Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for July 2023: +16% at 6 million passengers

6 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol in July 2023, making it the busiest month of the year so far. It’s an increase of 16% compared to July 2022 and a twofold increase compared to 2021 (+98%). Most passengers flew to Spain, the United Kingdom, Greece, Italy and the United States. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 40,965. That is also an increase compared to 2022 (+14%) and 2021 (+41%).
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Number of passengers
|6,724,023
|1,339,122
|3,030,072
|5,179,725
|6,009,458
|Number of commercial flights
|44,736
|15,704
|29,141
|36,000
|40,965
|Number of cargo flights
|1,164
|2,336
|1,854
|1,424
|1,315
|Transported tonnage
|129,143
|119,634
|130,664
|120,131
|113,536
Six million passengers
For the first time since October 2019, more than 6 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Of the 6 million passengers in July 2023, 3.9 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and 2.1 million transferred at the airport. There were more than a million unique transfer passengers, who are counted twice in accordance with the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.
Europe remains popular
More than 4.2 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe (+17% compared to 2022). Almost 1.8 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe (+13% compared to 2022). Spain was the most popular destination, with more than 287,000 passengers travelling to or from the country in July 2023. This was followed by the United Kingdom (more than 243,000 passengers) and Greece (138,000 passengers). Other popular destinations included Italy, the United States and Turkey.
Flights
The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 40,965 in July 2023. This is a 14% increase compared to 2022. Of these flights, 33,301 went to European destinations and 7,664 to intercontinental destinations.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 8% compared to July 2022. There were 1,315 cargo flights in July 2023. The total transported volume was 113,536 tonnes in July 2023. That is a decrease of 5% compared to 2022.