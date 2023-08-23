Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for July 2023: +16% at 6 million passengers

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Number of passengers 6,724,023 1,339,122 3,030,072 5,179,725 6,009,458 Number of commercial flights 44,736 15,704 29,141 36,000 40,965 Number of cargo flights 1,164 2,336 1,854 1,424 1,315 Transported tonnage 129,143 119,634 130,664 120,131 113,536

Six million passengers

For the first time since October 2019, more than 6 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Of the 6 million passengers in July 2023, 3.9 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and 2.1 million transferred at the airport. There were more than a million unique transfer passengers, who are counted twice in accordance with the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.

Europe remains popular

More than 4.2 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe (+17% compared to 2022). Almost 1.8 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe (+13% compared to 2022). Spain was the most popular destination, with more than 287,000 passengers travelling to or from the country in July 2023. This was followed by the United Kingdom (more than 243,000 passengers) and Greece (138,000 passengers). Other popular destinations included Italy, the United States and Turkey.

Flights

The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 40,965 in July 2023. This is a 14% increase compared to 2022. Of these flights, 33,301 went to European destinations and 7,664 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 8% compared to July 2022. There were 1,315 cargo flights in July 2023. The total transported volume was 113,536 tonnes in July 2023. That is a decrease of 5% compared to 2022.

23 August 2023