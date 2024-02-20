Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for January 2024: +17%

Number of passengers

In January 2024, 4.6 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Almost 2.7 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and almost 1.9 million transferred at the airport. There were almost 950.000 transfer passengers, who are counted twice in accordance with the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.

Most popular destinations

3 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe. 1.4 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe. The United Kingdom was the most popular destination, followed by Spain, the United States, Italy and Turkey.

Flights

The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 35,050 in January 2024. This is a 17% increase compared to 2023. Of these flights, 27,922 went to European destinations and 7,128 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 1% compared to January 2024. There were 1,307 cargo flights. The total transported volume was 118,253 tonnes. That is an increase of 14% compared to 2023.