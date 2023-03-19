Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for February 2023

Almost 3.8 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in February 2023. That is an increase compared to 2022 (+42%) and 2021 (+649%). The amount of flights to and from Schiphol was 28,345. That also is an increase compared to 2022 (+17%) and 2021 (+166%). The number of passengers and the number of flights are lower than in 2019 and 2020.
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Number of passengers
|4,843,899
|4,716,826
|505,208
|2,660,917
|3,782,228
|Number of commercial flights
|35,195
|34,979
|10,655
|24,129
|28,345
|Number of cargo flights
|1,061
|1,072
|2,211
|1,731
|1,333
|Transported tonnage
|115,797
|116,217
|125,137
|118,274
|109,035
Passengers
Of the almost 3.8 million passengers in February, almost 1.5 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 750,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. Almost 2.6 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 1.2 million outside of Europe.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,731 to 1,333, compared to 2022. The total transported volume was 109,035 tonnes in February 2023. That is a decrease compared to previous years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).