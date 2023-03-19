Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for February 2023

Almost 3.8 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in February 2023. That is an increase compared to 2022 (+42%) and 2021 (+649%). The amount of flights to and from Schiphol was 28,345. That also is an increase compared to 2022 (+17%) and 2021 (+166%). The number of passengers and the number of flights are lower than in 2019 and 2020.
20192020202120222023
Number of passengers4,843,8994,716,826505,2082,660,9173,782,228
Number of commercial flights35,19534,97910,65524,12928,345
Number of cargo flights   1,0611,0722,2111,7311,333
Transported tonnage  115,797116,217125,137118,274109,035

 

Passengers 

Of the almost 3.8 million passengers in February, almost 1.5 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 750,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. Almost 2.6 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 1.2 million outside of Europe.

Cargo 

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,731 to 1,333, compared to 2022. The total transported volume was 109,035 tonnes in February 2023. That is a decrease compared to previous years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).

15 March 2023

