Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for February 2023

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Number of passengers 4,843,899 4,716,826 505,208 2,660,917 3,782,228 Number of commercial flights 35,195 34,979 10,655 24,129 28,345 Number of cargo flights 1,061 1,072 2,211 1,731 1,333 Transported tonnage 115,797 116,217 125,137 118,274 109,035

Passengers

Of the almost 3.8 million passengers in February, almost 1.5 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 750,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. Almost 2.6 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, 1.2 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,731 to 1,333, compared to 2022. The total transported volume was 109,035 tonnes in February 2023. That is a decrease compared to previous years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022).

15 March 2023