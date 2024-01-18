Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for December 2023: +18%

4.8 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol in December 2023. It’s an increase of 18% compared to December 2022 and an increase of 69% compared to 2021. Most passengers flew to the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and the United States. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 35,699. That is also an increase compared to 2022 (+16%) and 2021 (+18%).
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Number of passengers
|2,855,836
|4,101,978
|4,829,500
|Total number of flights
|30,225
|30,669
|35,699
|Number of cargo flights
|1,979
|1,372
|1,296
|Transported tonnage
|141,667
|113,118
|120,029
Number of passengers
In December 2023 4.8 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Of the 4.8 million passengers, almost 3 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and almost 1.9 million transferred at the airport. There were almost 950,000 transfer passengers, who are counted twice in accordance with the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.
Most popular destinations
3.3 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe. 1.5 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe. The United Kingdom was the most popular destination, with 264,000 local departing passengers travelling to the country in December 2023. This was followed by Spain (almost 196,000 passengers). Almost 93,000 passengers took a flight to the United States.
Flights
The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 35,699 in December 2023. This is a 16% increase compared to 2022. Of these flights, 28,637 went to European destinations and 7,062 to intercontinental destinations.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 6% compared to December 2022. There were 1,296 cargo flights in December 2023. The total transported volume was 120,029 tonnes in December 2023. That is an increase of 6% compared to 2022.