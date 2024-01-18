Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for December 2023: +18%

2021 2022 2023 Number of passengers 2,855,836 4,101,978 4,829,500 Total number of flights 30,225 30,669 35,699 Number of cargo flights 1,979 1,372 1,296 Transported tonnage 141,667 113,118 120,029

Number of passengers

In December 2023 4.8 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Of the 4.8 million passengers, almost 3 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and almost 1.9 million transferred at the airport. There were almost 950,000 transfer passengers, who are counted twice in accordance with the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.

Most popular destinations

3.3 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe. 1.5 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe. The United Kingdom was the most popular destination, with 264,000 local departing passengers travelling to the country in December 2023. This was followed by Spain (almost 196,000 passengers). Almost 93,000 passengers took a flight to the United States.

Flights

The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 35,699 in December 2023. This is a 16% increase compared to 2022. Of these flights, 28,637 went to European destinations and 7,062 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 6% compared to December 2022. There were 1,296 cargo flights in December 2023. The total transported volume was 120,029 tonnes in December 2023. That is an increase of 6% compared to 2022.

