Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for August 2022: 5.3 million passengers vs 6.8 million in 2019

Almost 5.3 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in August 2022. In August 2021 that number was 3.8 million, in August 2020 1.9 million and 6.8 million passengers in August 2019.

The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 37,730 (+18% compared to 2021, +63% compared to 2020 and -16% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,405 (-19% compared to 2021, -36% compared to 2020, +18% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 11% compared to last year, -3% compared to 2020 and +10% compared to 2019.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Number of passengers 6,810,759 1,854,786 3,787,215 5,327,361 Number of commercial flights 45,122 23,125 31,847 37,730 Number of cargo flights 1,194 2,188 1,743 1,405 Transported tonnage 130,581 119,975 130,844 116,876

Passengers

Of the 5.3 million passengers in August, almost 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 3.7 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, almost 1.6 million outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,743 to 1,405, compared to 2021. The number of all-cargo flights was 1,194 in 2019 and 2,188 in 2020. The total transported volume was 116,876 tonnes in August 2022.