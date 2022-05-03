Amsterdam Schiphol traffic and transport figures for August 2022: 5.3 million passengers vs 6.8 million in 2019

Almost 5.3 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in August 2022. In August 2021 that number was 3.8 million, in August 2020 1.9 million and 6.8 million passengers in August 2019.
The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 37,730 (+18% compared to 2021, +63% compared to 2020 and -16% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,405 (-19% compared to 2021, -36% compared to 2020, +18% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased with 11% compared to last year, -3% compared to 2020 and +10% compared to 2019.
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Number of passengers
|6,810,759
|1,854,786
|3,787,215
|5,327,361
|Number of commercial flights
|45,122
|23,125
|31,847
|37,730
|Number of cargo flights
|1,194
|2,188
|1,743
|1,405
|Transported tonnage
|130,581
|119,975
|130,844
|116,876
Passengers
Of the 5.3 million passengers in August, almost 1.9 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 950,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 3.7 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, almost 1.6 million outside of Europe.
Cargo
The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 1,743 to 1,405, compared to 2021. The number of all-cargo flights was 1,194 in 2019 and 2,188 in 2020. The total transported volume was 116,876 tonnes in August 2022.