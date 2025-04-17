Amsterdam Schiphol sees passenger growth in March 2025, while cargo volumes dip

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol welcomed 5.3 million passengers in March 2025, marking a 2% year-on-year increase. Of these, 3.3 million were origin/destination travellers, while 2 million transferred via the hub, representing 1 million individual transfer passengers, counted twice per international standards.

Top Destinations

The United Kingdom led as the most popular destination, followed by Spain, Italy, and the United States. 3.8 million passengers flew within Europe and 1.5 million travelled to or from intercontinental destinations.

Flight Operations

A total of 38,873 flights operated at Schiphol in March, up nearly 2% from 2024. 31,492 flights served European routes and 7,380 flights were intercontinental.

Cargo Trends

Total cargo volume fell to 131,645 tonnes, a 4% decrease year-on-year.

Cargo on passenger flights rose by nearly 4%

44% of cargo travelled on passenger flights

1,320 cargo-only flights, down 3% from 2024

Despite a slight dip in cargo performance, March reflects continued recovery and stability in both passenger and flight activity at Schiphol.