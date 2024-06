In May 2024, nearly 6 million passengers travelled to, from, or through Schiphol, marking a 7% increase from 2023.

The busiest routes were to Spain, the UK, Italy, and the US. The total number of flights reached 44,121, a 5% rise from the previous year. Of these, 34,605 were to European destinations and 7,441 to intercontinental locations.

While the number of cargo flights decreased by almost 9%, the total cargo volume transported increased by 4% to 122,510 tonnes.