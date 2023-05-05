Amsterdam Schiphol runwy 18C-36C (Zwanenburgbaan) available again for air traffic after major maintenance

During this period of major maintenance, work was carried out that is necessary every 40 to 60 years in order to ensure that travellers can fly safely. The work included renewing the asphalt on the runway – an area equal to 86 football pitches. 60% of the asphalt was reused during this upgrade.

Schiphol also renewed 12,000 square metres of markings on the runway and replaced 6 kilometres of guttering and drains on and around the runway. The runway lighting and corresponding electric cables were replaced by a more sustainable and reliable LED lighting system. The works were carried out in collaboration with the construction company Heijmans.

Instrument Landing System test flights

During the period of maintenance, Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) updated the ILS on the northern section of the runway. An ILS helps aircraft to make a gradual approach towards the runway. Some of the work that needs to be carried out on the ILS, such as measurements and test flights, can only take place once the major maintenance is complete. While the measurements and test flights are carried out on 13, 15 and 20 May, the runway will be unavailable for air traffic for a few hours.

As of today, the Zwanenburgbaan Runway can be deployed at times of good visibility. It is still not possible for aircraft to land from the south when visibility is limited, such as when there’s thick fog. According to international safety standards, the new ILS must have been working reliably and stably for thirty days before the Zwanenburgbaan Runway can be deployed again in all visibility conditions.

4 May 2023