Amsterdam Schiphol runway 18L-36R (aka Aalsmeerbaan) closed for maintenance: 5–10 May 2025

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport will close the Aalsmeerbaan Runway from 5 to 10 May for annual maintenance.

During this time, the runway will be unavailable for air traffic. Alternative runways will be used: 09-27 (Buitenveldertbaan) and 18C-36C (Zwanenburgbaan).

Maintenance work includes:

Asphalt and markings restoration

Electrical and cabling inspections

Rainwater system cleaning

Grass cutting

Light repairs

Part of preparations for major Buitenveldertbaan Runway maintenance (10 May–28 Sep), which will also temporarily shorten the Aalsmeerbaan Runway and close it again from 29 Sep–5 Oct.