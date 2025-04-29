Amsterdam Schiphol runway 18L-36R (aka Aalsmeerbaan) closed for maintenance: 5–10 May 2025

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport will close the Aalsmeerbaan Runway from 5 to 10 May for annual maintenance.
During this time, the runway will be unavailable for air traffic. Alternative runways will be used: 09-27 (Buitenveldertbaan) and 18C-36C (Zwanenburgbaan).
Maintenance work includes:
- Asphalt and markings restoration
- Electrical and cabling inspections
- Rainwater system cleaning
- Grass cutting
- Light repairs
Part of preparations for major Buitenveldertbaan Runway maintenance (10 May–28 Sep), which will also temporarily shorten the Aalsmeerbaan Runway and close it again from 29 Sep–5 Oct.