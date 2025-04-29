Amsterdam Schiphol runway 18L-36R (aka Aalsmeerbaan) closed for maintenance: 5–10 May 2025

André Orban
Amsterdam Schiphol Airport will close the Aalsmeerbaan Runway from 5 to 10 May for annual maintenance.

During this time, the runway will be unavailable for air traffic. Alternative runways will be used: 09-27 (Buitenveldertbaan) and 18C-36C (Zwanenburgbaan).

Maintenance work includes:

  • Asphalt and markings restoration
  • Electrical and cabling inspections
  • Rainwater system cleaning
  • Grass cutting
  • Light repairs

Part of preparations for major Buitenveldertbaan Runway maintenance (10 May–28 Sep), which will also temporarily shorten the Aalsmeerbaan Runway and close it again from 29 Sep–5 Oct.

