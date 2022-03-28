Amsterdam Schiphol runway 18L-36R (Aalsmeerbaan) out of use for three months due to major maintenance

From Monday 4 April to mid-July, Schiphol will be carrying out major maintenance on the Aalsmeerbaan Runway 18L-36R. During this period of works, the runway will not be available to air traffic. This will have an impact on aircraft noise in the area. Because the Aalsmeerbaan Runway is closed at night, the works will not affect night flights.

Major maintenance is being done on the Aalsmeerbaan Runway 18L-36R. This period of works will see the major part of the asphalt on the Aalsmeerbaan – a total surface area equal to more than 50 football pitches – being replaced. 1650 new LED lights and 50 kilometres of cabling will be installed in the asphalt. Furthermore, 17 kilometres of markings will be painted on the runway and the rainwater drainage system around the runway will be cleaned, repaired and renewed.

The works are being carried out in collaboration with construction company Heijmans. All these different activities were combined as efficiently as possible in the three months of major maintenance. By carrying out maintenance in this way, the runway only must be taken out of use for a long time once every seven years.

While these major maintenance works on the Aalsmeerbaan are going on, Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) will be replacing the runway’s Instrument Landing System (ILS). An ILS assists aeroplanes in making a gradual descent towards the runway.