Amsterdam Schiphol runway 04-22 (Oostbaan) unavailable due to annual maintenance from 18 September until 1 October

From Monday 18 September until Sunday 1 October, maintenance works are being carried out on the Amsterdam Schiphol runway 04-22 (Oostbaan). During this period of maintenance, the runway is not available for air traffic.

This runway is mostly used for small, business and private planes, aircraft with societal interest (ambulance, coastguard, government) and aircraft that need to be on the Schiphol-Oostbaan specifically (to carry out maintenance, for example). During this period of maintenance, air traffic will make more frequent use of the Buitenveldertbaan Runway 18L-36R or one of the other runways.