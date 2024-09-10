Amsterdam Schiphol runway 04-22 (Oostbaan) closed for annual maintenance from 16 to 24 September

The Schiphol Runway 04-22 a.k.a. Oostbaan will be out of use for annual maintenance from Monday, 16 September to Tuesday, 24 September. This runway typically handles small business and private aircraft, as well as emergency and government flights.

During the maintenance period, flights will be redirected to the Buitenveldertbaan Runway or other available runways. However, the Oostbaan Runway will briefly reopen on 21 and 22 September.

The maintenance will include repairs to the asphalt, runway markings, and electrical systems, alongside grass cutting and cleaning of runway lights.

Residents living near the alternate runways may notice increased air traffic. Local community members can access real-time air traffic updates and contact the Local Community Contact Centre (BAS) with any concerns or questions.