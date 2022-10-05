Amsterdam Schiphol Polderbaan runway (18R-36L) unavailable for 5 days due to annual maintenance

From Monday 10 to Friday 14 October, maintenance works are being carried out on the Polderbaan Runway ((18R-36L). During this period of works, the runway is not available for air traffic. Primarily the Zwanenburgbaan (18C-36C) and Buitenveldertbaan (09-27) runways are going to be used more frequently, as a result. Air traffic will make use of the Zwanenburgbaan Runway at night. Over the course of these 5 days, the Schiphol-Oostbaan (04-22) may also be used as a secondary runway for landing.

Annual maintenance is carried out on all the runways so that they remain in good condition. The Polderbaan Runway will be undergoing restorative works on the asphalt and markings. In addition, the cabling and electrics will be checked, lights cleaned or repaired, and the grass around the runway cut. The rainwater drainage system will also be inspected, flushed out and repaired where necessary. These works are being carried out in collaboration with construction company Heijmans.

Neighbours with questions

For more information or questions about air traffic and runway use during this period of works, Schiphol’s neighbours can get in touch with the Local Community Contact Centre (BAS). The BAS website provides an overview of current runway use and operational details, and they are the point of contact for information and complaints about air traffic to, from and at Schiphol. BAS can be reached 7 days per week (09:00-17:00) on 020-6015555, or via their website.

