Amsterdam Schiphol Polderbaan runway (18R-36L) available again after period of major maintenance

Instrument Landing System

The maintenance involved replacing the Instrument Landing System (ILS), a system that helps aircraft make a gradual curved approach towards the runway, under the authority of Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LNVL). Some of the work that needs to be done on the ILS can only take place after the major maintenance is complete. After the test flights on 10th and 14th May and approval of the accurate functioning of the ILS the Polderbaan Runway can be used again for landings in normal visibility conditions. According to international safety regulations, the new ILS must have been operating reliably and stably for around 30 days before the runway can be used when visibility is limited, such as when there is thick fog. Once the ILS has been working well during this trial period, the Polderbaan Runway can be used again for landings in all visibility conditions.