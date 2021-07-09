Amsterdam Schiphol Oostbaan runway (04-22) unavailable for two weeks due to maintenance

The Schiphol-Oostbaan runway (04-22) will be under maintenance between 12 and 23 July, and therefore unavailable for air traffic. During this period, the small commercial aircraft that usually take off or land from this runway will use one of the other runways.

Works

Each year, the Schiphol-Oostbaan runway undergoes routine maintenance to keep it in good condition. Repair work will be done on the asphalt and runway markings. In addition, the wiring and electricity will be checked, the lights cleaned or replaced, and the grass in surrounding fields cut. These works are being carried out in collaboration with construction company Heijmans.

Adjusted runway use

The maintenance will not have much of an impact in terms of noise disturbance in the local area, as the Schiphol-Oostbaan is generally used by small commercial aircraft. These planes will be making use of the other runways. Which runway is used depends on a variety of factors, including the weather conditions.

Information for local residents

For more information or questions about air traffic and runway use during this period of works, local residents can contact the Local Community Contact Centre (BAS). The BAS website provides information about current runway use and operational specifics. It is also the point of contact for information and complaints about air traffic to, from and at Schiphol. BAS is available 7 days a week (09:00 – 17:00) on 020-6015555, or can be reached via the website.

Every week, information about air traffic at Schiphol is published on the BAS and Schiphol websites. This provides local residents with an insight into how air traffic is developing. Furthermore, people living in the area around Schiphol have real-time insight into current and expected air traffic at their location with the Notifly app. Schiphol keeps local residents updated on relevant developments in air traffic by way of a neighbour newsletter, which anybody can sign up for.

09 July 2021