Amsterdam Schiphol Kaagbaan runway (06-24) unavailable due to annual maintenance

From Monday 31 October to Friday 4 November, and on Monday 7 November and Tuesday 8 November, maintenance works are being carried out on the Kaagbaan Runway (06-24). During this period of maintenance, the runway is not available for air traffic. Landing flights are expected to make more frequent use of the Aalsmeerbaan (18L-36R) and Zwanenburgbaan (18C-36C) runways. Departing flights will be using the Aalsmeerbaan, Buitenveldertbaan (09-27) and Zwanenburgbaan runways more often.

Annual maintenance is carried out on all the runways so that they remain in good condition. The Kaagbaan Runway will be undergoing restorative works on the asphalt and markings. In addition, the cabling and electrics will be checked, lights cleaned or repaired, and the grass around the runway cut. The rainwater drainage system will also be inspected, flushed out and repaired where necessary. These works are being carried out in collaboration with construction company Heijmans.

Neighbours with questions

For more information or questions about air traffic and runway use during this period of works, Schiphol’s neighbours can get in touch with the Local Community Contact Centre (BAS). The BAS website provides an overview of current runway use and operational details, and they are the point of contact for information and complaints about air traffic to, from and at Schiphol. BAS can be reached 7 days per week (09:00-17:00) on 020-6015555, or via their website.

Information about air traffic at Schiphol is published on the BAS and Schiphol websites every week. This gives local residents an insight into air traffic developments. People living in the area around Schiphol can also get real-time insight into current and expected air traffic at their location thanks to the Notifly app. Schiphol keeps neighbours up to date on relevant developments regarding air traffic by way of a newsletter. Anyone can sign up for the neighbour newsletter .