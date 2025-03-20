Amsterdam Schiphol Kaagbaan runway (06/24) closed for maintenance from 24 March to 1 April

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport will conduct annual maintenance on Kaagbaan Runway (06/24) from 24 March to 1 April, during which the runway will be unavailable except from 19:00 on 28 March to 07:00 on 31 March. Alternative runways, including Zwanenburgbaan (18C/36C), Aalsmeerbaan (18L/36R), and Buitenveldertbaan (09/27), will be used for air traffic.

Maintenance includes asphalt and marking repairs, electrical and drainage system checks, grass cutting, and lighting maintenance. Schiphol and contractor Heijmans aim to minimise disruption by combining tasks.

During the closure, runway usage adjustments may lead to increased aircraft noise over affected flight paths. Night operations will primarily use Zwanenburgbaan, with Schiphol-Oostbaan (04/22) or Buitenveldertbaan activated depending on wind conditions.

Residents with questions can contact the Local Community Contact Centre Schiphol (BAS) at 020 6015 555 or visit their website for real-time updates.