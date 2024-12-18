Amsterdam Schiphol introduces spacious electric buses for sustainable P3 Parking shuttle

Travellers using Amsterdam Schiphol’s P3 Long-Term Parking now enjoy improved comfort and sustainability with the introduction of new 18-metre electric buses operated by Arriva Touring.

Replacing smaller diesel models, these zero-emission buses provide more space and operate primarily on solar energy generated by panels atop the P3 parking garage.

Key Features

Sustainability: Solar-powered charging infrastructure minimizes emissions, with additional green electricity as needed. Smart charging management maximizes solar energy use.

Solar-powered charging infrastructure minimizes emissions, with additional green electricity as needed. Smart charging management maximizes solar energy use. Enhanced Comfort: Larger buses offer more space, which is especially useful during peak travel times.

Larger buses offer more space, which is especially useful during peak travel times. Continuous Service: The shuttle operates 24/7 with no changes to the existing timetable.

This initiative is a joint effort by Schiphol and Arriva, with Schiphol managing the charging infrastructure and Arriva sourcing the Solaris-manufactured buses. The project marks a major step toward sustainable mobility at Schiphol.