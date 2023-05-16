Amsterdam Schiphol enters into an agreement with EasyPark Group and offers 100% contactless parking in P1 short-term

The global leader in Parking tech EasyPark Group has signed a deal with Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands for P1 Short-term car park. Entering and exiting through the car park barrier and paying will be fully automated. Drivers dropping off or picking up passengers do not have to get out of the car to pay at the machine but arrange this easily by using the app.

Parking lot P1 at Schiphol Airport, which is one of Europe’s biggest and most visited airports, has 4,200 parking spaces. Here, as a result of a new partnership between EasyPark Group and Schiphol, visitors can now use automatic number plate recognition for short-term parking and for pick-up and drop-off. Camera parking ensures that the barrier opens automatically upon arrival and departure. When the system recognises a vehicle’s registration number and connects to the EasyPark formerly Parkmobile app, the barrier automatically opens. The parking session stops automatically when leaving the car park, and the payment is handled through the app.

Marius Koerselman, Country Director EasyPark Netherlands: “We want to make off-street parking just as easy as on-street.” With three million users of our apps EasyPark formerly Parkmobile and Park-line in the Netherlands, it is clear that Dutch people are at the forefront of paying for parking through an app instead of at the parking machine. Marius adds: “We want to make finding an available parking spot and paying for parking easier. The partnership with Schiphol will benefit all visitors driving to and from one of Europe’s largest airports.”

Dieme Ketel, Manager Parking & Mobility Services at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: “Schiphol is always looking for innovations to enhance customer experience. Carefree parking is what Schiphol stands for. For every individual, this means something different. For example, some people choose security by reserving a parking space, while others prefer the convenience of showing up without a reservation. It is great that through our cooperation with EasyPark Group, we can facilitate the latter group in even easier entry and exit via the app.”

16 May 2023