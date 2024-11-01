Amsterdam Schiphol Airport’s fee hike sparks investment in quality and noise reduction amid KLM concerns over rising costs

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport plans to increase its airport charges by 37% over the next three years to fund infrastructure upgrades, better passenger services, improved working conditions, and noise reduction initiatives.

This increase, partially offset by a €100 million voluntary reduction, will see a sharp rise of 41% in 2025, followed by smaller adjustments in subsequent years. To promote environmental goals, Schiphol will impose higher fees on noisier aircraft and night flights, while newer, quieter planes will receive reduced rates. These changes are intended to balance operational costs with Schiphol’s environmental impact, but will likely lead to higher ticket prices.

KLM, however, has expressed concerns about the scale of these fee increases, which will make Schiphol the second most expensive airport in Europe. KLM argues that the burden of Schiphol’s financial setbacks, including those from the pandemic, is unfairly shifted to airlines and passengers.

While KLM supports the need for airport improvements and noise reduction efforts, CEO Marjan Rintel warns that such high costs could harm Schiphol’s competitiveness as an international hub, potentially impacting connectivity and the Dutch economy.