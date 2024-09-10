Amsterdam Schiphol Airport trains to run during rail strike following court ruling

A court in Haarlem has ruled in favour of Schiphol Airport, mandating that a minimum number of trains must run between Amsterdam Centraal and the airport during the ongoing public transport strikes. The decision was made after Schiphol and the municipality of Haarlemmermeer filed legal action against the FNV trade union, aiming to prevent potential traffic chaos that could pose safety risks.

The strikes, part of a broader campaign for improved early retirement schemes for physically demanding jobs, have disrupted public transport in major cities like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and The Hague. On Tuesday, public transport was halted from 04:00 to 08:00, affecting early commuters. Further strikes are planned for Wednesday, with similar stoppages by NS and regional transport workers.

Schiphol’s concern was the risk of heavy traffic and delays for emergency services if no trains ran between the airport and Amsterdam. The court’s decision ensures a minimum of four trains per hour will operate during the strike hours, preventing significant disruptions at one of Europe’s busiest airports.

While unions argue that the strikes are essential for securing better retirement terms, Schiphol emphasised the need for maintaining safety and access to the airport. Other sectors, including healthcare, construction, and Rotterdam port, are also expected to join the strike action in the coming days.