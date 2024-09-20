Amsterdam Schiphol Airport traffic and transport figures for August 2024: +6%

Passenger Overview:
- Total passengers: 6.4 million (an increase of 6% compared to August 2023)
- Departing/arriving passengers: 4.2 million
- Transfer passengers: 2.2 million (counted as both arriving and departing)
Popular Destinations:
- European destinations: 4.6 million passengers
- Top countries: Spain, the United Kingdom, Greece, Italy
- Intercontinental destinations: 1.8 million passengers
- Top country: The United States
Flight Data:
- Total flights: 43,118 (up nearly 4% compared to 2023)
- European flights: 35,277
- Intercontinental flights: 7,841
Cargo:
- All-cargo flights: 1,300 (2% increase from 2023)
- Total cargo volume: 126,833 tonnes (15% increase compared to 2023)