Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to temporarily close Runway 06/24 (Kaagbaan) for extensive maintenance and replacement work

By
André Orban
-
0
42

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol announces the closure of the Kaagbaan Runway 06/24 from February 19 to April 25, 2024, for extensive maintenance and replacement work.

The closure will result in increased air traffic on alternative runways, namely Zwanenburgbaan (04/22), Aalsmeerbaan (18C/36C), and Buitenveldertbaan (18L/36R), potentially causing more aircraft noise in those areas.

The maintenance includes laying 86,800 m2 of new asphalt, replacing concrete, upgrading the airfield lighting system, and undertaking various peripheral projects. Schiphol assures efficient scheduling and minimal disruption, with efforts to work at night when possible.

Residents will receive updates through various channels, including the website and newsletters, and can contact the Local Community Contact Centre for information and complaints related to air traffic during the maintenance period.

