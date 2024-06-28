Amsterdam Schiphol Airport station upgrades for improved accessibility and flow

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport station has undergone significant renovations to enhance passenger movement and accessibility. Key updates include the replacement and widening of stairs and escalators, as well as the renovation of lifts.

Key Upgrades

Stairs and Escalators: Ramps replaced by fixed stairs.

Existing and new stairs widened.

Single escalators upgraded to double escalators.

Last set of stairs in the facade to be replaced after summer. Lifts: New glazing, fire doors, and fire-resistant wall coating added.

Benefits

Improved Traffic Flow : Enhanced ascent and descent points allow quicker boarding and disembarking of trains, easing congestion on platforms.

Increased Accessibility: The renovations contribute to Schiphol's role as a multimodal hub, ensuring easier movement for all passengers.

Sustainable Practices

Eco-friendly Work: Demolition materials removed using 280-metre-long work trains powered by sustainable HVO100 fuel, minimising environmental impact.

Future Plans

Additional Access Points: New connections between the train platforms and the bus station will further streamline passenger transitions, ensuring continued comfort and efficiency at this key transport hub.

Celebration

To mark the completion of most upgrades, a celebratory event with treats will be held for travellers and station users.

Schiphol Airport’s ongoing improvements ensure that it remains a premier, accessible, and efficient transport hub for the future.