Amsterdam Schiphol Airport prepares for NATO Summit with security measures and temporary disruptions

The NATO Summit, taking place on 24 and 25 June in The Hague, will lead to significant preparations at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, as it serves as the arrival and departure point for international delegations. The summit will bring around 45 heads of government, 45 defence ministers, and 45 foreign ministers, alongside approximately 6,000 delegates and 2,000 journalists.

Key Changes at Schiphol

Runway Restrictions : The Polderbaan Runway 18R-36L will be temporarily dedicated to receiving government delegations from 21 June to 27 June, unavailable for regular air traffic during this period. Additionally, the Buitenveldertbaan Runway 09-27 will be closed for scheduled maintenance from 10 May to 28 September.

Traffic Disruptions : Between 22 June at 17:00 and 27 June at 5:00, traffic measures will be in place on the A5, A4, A44, and N44 motorways, potentially causing road closures and delays—especially during rush hours from 23 to 26 June.

Public Transport: NS trains will follow the normal schedule, but trains to and from Schiphol may be busier. Other local public transport services may experience increased demand or cancellations.

Schiphol Airport is intensifying its preparations to ensure the summit runs smoothly while continuing to serve other travelers as efficiently as possible. Despite the increased security and traffic measures, the airport aims to offer a smooth experience for both delegations and regular passengers.