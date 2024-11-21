Amsterdam Schiphol Airport October 2024: passenger and cargo growth

Six million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol in October 2024. It is an increase of almost 4% compared to 2023. Most passengers flew to Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States and Turkey. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 42,006. That is an increase of 1% compared to 2023.

Main data

Passengers : 6 million (+4% YoY), including 3.9 million local passengers and 2.2 million transfers.

: 6 million (+4% YoY), including 3.9 million local passengers and 2.2 million transfers. Top Destinations : Spain, UK, Italy, US, Turkey.

: Spain, UK, Italy, US, Turkey. Flights : 42,006 (+1%), with 34,487 European and 7,519 intercontinental.

: 42,006 (+1%), with 34,487 European and 7,519 intercontinental. Cargo: 1,388 flights (+2%), 130,295 tonnes (+7%).