Amsterdam Schiphol Airport December 2024 traffic figures

Almost 5.2 million passengers flew to, from or via Amsterdam Schiphol in December 2024. It is an increase of 7% compared to 2023. Most passengers flew to the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and the United States. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 37,449. That is an increase of almost 5% compared to 2023.

Passenger Numbers

Local Traffic: 3.1 million passengers departed from or arrived at Schiphol.

Popular Destinations

Flight Operations

Cargo Operations

