Amsterdam Airprort Schiphol traffic and transport figures for March 2021: -69% vs 2019, -50% vs 2020

More than 660,000 passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in March. In March 2020, the month when Schiphol felt the first major effects of COVID-19, that number was 2.4 million. In March 2019, 5.6 million passengers travelled through Schiphol. The number of flights to and from Schiphol fell to 12,220 – more than 50% fewer than in March 2020. The number of flights decreased 69% compared to 2019. The number of cargo flights increased to 2,326 (+74% compared to 2020, +79% compared to 2019), which contributed to a 27% increase in transported tonnage compared to last year and a 6% increase compared to 2019.

Passengers

Of the more than 660,000 passengers in March, almost 400,000 passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The travellers with a transfer were almost 200,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has increased significantly, from 1,338 to 2,326. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights, with the total transported volume increasing by 27% to more than 150,000 tonnes, compared with last year. The total volume increased by 6% compared with March 2019. The increase in the number of all-cargo flights mainly took place in respect of North America and Latin America. The number of cargo flights to other continents showed an increase in respect of 2020.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for March 2021.

15 April 2021

