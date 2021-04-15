Amsterdam Airprort Schiphol traffic and transport figures for March 2021: -69% vs 2019, -50% vs 2020

Passengers

Of the more than 660,000 passengers in March, almost 400,000 passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The travellers with a transfer were almost 200,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has increased significantly, from 1,338 to 2,326. This compensates for the tonnage normally transported on passenger flights, with the total transported volume increasing by 27% to more than 150,000 tonnes, compared with last year. The total volume increased by 6% compared with March 2019. The increase in the number of all-cargo flights mainly took place in respect of North America and Latin America. The number of cargo flights to other continents showed an increase in respect of 2020.

Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for March 2021.

15 April 2021