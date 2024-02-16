Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s turning point in 2023: Quality improvements amidst financial challenges

In 2023, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol reached a turning point with enhanced passenger experiences and improved working conditions, marked by an underlying result of €101 million. However, financial pressures persist due to significant cost increases and necessary quality investments.

Investments in employee wages, working conditions, and environmental protection have contributed to positive changes.

Schiphol, ranked the 4th best-connected hub airport globally, emphasises the importance of ongoing investments for airlines, passengers, and employees.

Despite an 11% increase in air transport movements, financial resilience efforts continue as the airport aims for a slight growth in passenger numbers and aircraft movements in 2024.

Challenges include the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, economic factors, and necessary quality investments for Schiphol’s ongoing development.