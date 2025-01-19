Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s F-pier reopens after gas leak: passengers describe “intense moment”

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s F-pier was evacuated last night due to a gas leak caused by a vehicle colliding with a gas pipeline. Both passengers and several planes were evacuated. Emergency services arrived shortly after 20:00, and the leak was resolved by 22:30. The pier reopened around 22:45.

No injuries were reported, though flights from the F-pier faced significant delays. Passengers travelling from other areas of the airport were largely unaffected.

A passenger whose flight to Istanbul was evacuated described the situation as “incredibly intense” when police urgently cleared the plane. While relieved it was only a gas leak, he noted the chaos and lack of clear instructions for passengers about their next steps.