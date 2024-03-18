Amsterdam Airport Schiphol’s bus station is being renovated to improve accessibility

The bus station at Amsterdam Schiphol will be completely renovated over the coming years. The current bus stops are making way for a large, covered bus platform and three new stairways linking the bus and train stations. A new bicycle parking facility with room for 500 bikes will also be built. This renovation will improve Schiphol’s accessibility by public transport. Travellers can make use of the new transport hub as of 2027.

The new bus station has a large, covered island platform with 20 stops, which means space for more buses. Travellers also have more room when waiting for their bus. After this renovation project, transferring between train and bus will be easier. Three new stairways connect the bus station to the train platforms below. Travellers can therefore transfer directly from bus to train and vice versa. Gates will be placed near these stairways so that public transport users can check in and out.

The new bicycle parking facility, which travellers and employees can use, has room for around 500 bikes. The surrounding roads are being adapted and connected to the new bus station.