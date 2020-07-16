Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for June 2020: -93%

Cargo movements

The increase in the number of all-cargo flights was mainly to North America (+578%). The number of cargo flights on the other continents also increased compared to 2019. Similar to last month, however, the increase in the number of cargo movements was not sufficient to compensate for the lower tonnage of cargo transported. This was because no cargo was transported in the hold of passenger flights.

Increase in the number of flights

On the quietest day last month, 1 June, there were 205 air transport movements. On the busiest day, 26 June, there were 334 air transport movements. More than 23,000 passengers travelled on that day. In the same period last year, there were more than 210,000 passengers daily and around 1,450 flights.

The volume of air traffic increased slightly in June – particularly after 15 June, when the restrictions on travel within Europe were partially lifted. Throughout June, the daily number of passengers more than doubled. Click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for June 2020.

Looking ahead to July

The slight increase in June is expected to continue in July, partly as a result of the arrival of passengers from several countries outside Europe as of 1 July. By the end of July, Schiphol expects to welcome between 55,000 and 70,000 passengers and about 600 flights a day. Schiphol will increase capacity accordingly in order to facilitate the number of passengers and flights safely and efficiently.

16 July 2020