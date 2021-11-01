Amsterdam Airport Schiphol will almost fully implement a controversial steep rate increase

Schiphol is sticking to a substantial increase in its rates. According to financial chief Robert Carsouw, the airport has tempered the initial increase. Last month, airlines revolted against the tariff proposals, because the airport would pass on its corona losses on them.

Schiphol wants to increase its airport charges by 37 percent over the next three years. This means that airline tickets can become more expensive. In 2024, airlines will have to pay 38 euros for airport charges per passenger, 10 euros more than now. For transfer passengers, the rates will increase on average from EUR 13.50 to EUR 18.50. Rates have already increased in recent years.

According to the airport, it is inevitable that the airlines will contribute to the enormous corona losses. Initially, the airport wanted to increase airport charges by 42 percent between 2022 and 2025. After fierce criticism from the airlines, that has been reduced to 37 percent in three years: next year 9 percent, the following years 12 percent each.

“Of our corona loss of 1.2 billion euros, we now ask the companies for a 318 million contribution. That’s a quarter. We think that’s reasonable. What we have lost in two years to corona, we will make up for in three years, together with the airlines,” says Schiphol CFO Robert Carsouw.

According to Carsouw, with the increase, Schiphol will still remain cheaper than the airports of Frankfurt, Paris and London.

KLM has previously announced legal steps and has announced that it will continue to do so. KLM, which will have to deal with the vast majority of the tariff increase, says it understands ‘some increase’ in the tariffs. “However, these increases at Schiphol are disproportionate and unwise, because they will endanger the position of the Netherlands.”

easyJet, the largest user of Schiphol after KLM, says it is ‘disappointed’.

Supervisor ACM will consider the tariff proposal and the objections of the airlines. A decision on this will be made before the end of the year. The new rates will take effect on April 1.

Source: Het Parool