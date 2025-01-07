Amsterdam Airport Schiphol welcomes 66.8 million travellers in 2024, solidifying its global connectivity

In 2024, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport served 66.8 million travellers, an 8% rise from 2023, with 42.5 million departing or arriving directly and 24.3 million using it as a transfer hub. The airport connected the Netherlands to 301 destinations, ranking second in Europe and fifth globally for connectivity, as per the ACI Airport Industry Connectivity Report.

European destinations accounted for 45.3 million travellers, while intercontinental routes attracted 21.5 million. The UK, Spain, Italy, the US, and Turkey topped the list of popular destinations.

Schiphol also handled 1.49 million tonnes of cargo, an 8% increase from 2023, despite a slight reduction in cargo-only flights. Final figures will be confirmed in February 2025.