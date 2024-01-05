Amsterdam Airport Schiphol welcomed 61.7 million travellers in 2023 (+18% vs 2022, but -14% vs 2019)

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport saw a significant increase in traveller numbers in 2023, totalling 61.7 million passengers, an 18% rise from 2022 but a 14% decline from 2019. The airport managed 441,963 air transport movements. Eindhoven Airport marked its highest-ever passenger count at 6.8 million travellers, while Rotterdam The Hague Airport welcomed 2.2 million passengers.

Of the 61.7 million travellers at Schiphol, 39.1 million flew directly to or from the airport, while 36% were connecting passengers. Cargo handling decreased slightly to 1.37 million tonnes, with 305 destinations directly connected, including 126 intercontinental destinations. Great Britain, Spain, and the United States were among the most popular destinations.

At Eindhoven Airport, passenger numbers grew to 6.8 million, marking a historic high, and Rotterdam The Hague Airport saw 2.2 million travellers. These figures are preliminary, with the final statistics set for disclosure in February during the financial statements’ publication by the Royal Schiphol Group.