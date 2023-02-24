Amsterdam Airport Schiphol wants to halve the number of private flights due to noise pollution

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol supports the government’s intention to ban approximately half of the number of private flights from the airport. There are very few people in these aircraft, while business jets do cause a large part of the noise and environmental pollution at the airport.

If the airport gets its way, that would be about half the number of private flights to and from Schiphol. This is stated in a proposal that the airport management has submitted to the Ministry of Infrastructure & Water Management.

As of this autumn, the airport may no longer exceed the noise standards. As far as the cabinet is concerned, the consequence is that there is room for a maximum of 460,000 take-offs and landings annually. Only 2.5 percent of this can be accounted for by private jets, much less than now.

The number of private flights has grown rapidly in recent years. One in ten private flights is shorter than 200 kilometres. In most cases, these are positioning flights. A total of 22,372 private flights departed or landed at Schiphol in 2022, while within the new noise ceiling there should be no more than 11,500. That equates to a halving.

Source: RTL Nieuws