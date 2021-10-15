Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traveller number picks up in autumn break

Coronavirus measures relaxed at Schiphol

Just like in the rest of the Netherlands, the coronavirus measures have been relaxed at Schiphol too. It is no longer necessary to keep a 1.5-metre distance at the airport, but people are still advised to give each other space where possible. Face masks must be worn from the moment travellers scan their boarding pass to when they board the plane. Upon landing at Schiphol, travellers are required to wear a face mask until they have left baggage reclaim.

Renovated Departure Hall 1

As of this summer, travellers only carrying hand baggage have been able to make use of a new, faster route to the security check. From the entrance of Departures 1, they can take the stairs, escalator or lift to reach security on the mezzanine floor. The new-and-improved departure hall is also efficient for travellers with hold baggage – they can check their bags in faster using the self-service baggage drop-off. Furthermore, each security lane has been equipped with state-of-the-art CT scanners. This means that travellers can smoothly pass through the security check, as liquids and electronics no longer need to be taken out of their bags.

