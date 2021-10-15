Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traveller number picks up in autumn break

Istanbul, London and Barcelona are the most popular destinations
After the introduction of the coronavirus passport and the relaxation of a significant proportion of the measures, the number of travellers is picking up again this autumn holiday. Schiphol is expecting about 2 million travellers to travel through the airport between 15 October and 31 October. That is around three times more than in the autumn break of 2020. However, this number is still a lot less than the autumn break of 2019, which saw more than 3 million people travel to, from and via the airport. According to airport figures, locally departing travellers will mainly be going to Istanbul, London and Barcelona.
Together with our partners, we’re focusing all our efforts on offering all travellers a great start to their autumn holiday. We’re well prepared. We recommend that travellers arrive at the airport on time and well-prepared, which includes bringing their COVID certificate and a face mask
Coronavirus measures relaxed at Schiphol
Just like in the rest of the Netherlands, the coronavirus measures have been relaxed at Schiphol too. It is no longer necessary to keep a 1.5-metre distance at the airport, but people are still advised to give each other space where possible. Face masks must be worn from the moment travellers scan their boarding pass to when they board the plane. Upon landing at Schiphol, travellers are required to wear a face mask until they have left baggage reclaim.
Renovated Departure Hall 1
As of this summer, travellers only carrying hand baggage have been able to make use of a new, faster route to the security check. From the entrance of Departures 1, they can take the stairs, escalator or lift to reach security on the mezzanine floor. The new-and-improved departure hall is also efficient for travellers with hold baggage – they can check their bags in faster using the self-service baggage drop-off. Furthermore, each security lane has been equipped with state-of-the-art CT scanners. This means that travellers can smoothly pass through the security check, as liquids and electronics no longer need to be taken out of their bags.