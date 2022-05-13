Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic figures improve in April and for the May holiday 2022

April 2022

4.4 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol in April 2022. In April 2021 that number was almost 0.8 million, in April 2020 it was 100.000. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, Schiphol saw 6.1 million passengers in the month of April. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 33.421 (+144% compared to 2021, +688% compared to 2020 and –20% compared to 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1.467 (-29% compared to 2021, -20% compared to 2020, +31% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage (116.895) decreased by 17% compared to last year. Please click here for the complete overview of traffic and transport figures for April 2022.

May holiday

During the May holiday of 2022, 2.6 million passengers travelled to, from or via Schiphol. During the coronavirus crisis, there were around 500,000 passengers in 2021 and around 90,000 in 2020. In 2019, Schiphol saw 3.3 million passengers. Although passenger numbers are lower in 2022 than in 2019, the crowds at peak times are comparable.

In the period leading up to the summer holiday, Schiphol expects passenger numbers to be comparable with the May holiday. Schiphol advises travellers to be well-prepared for their journey.