Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic figures for February 2022: 2.7 million passengers

Almost 2.7 million passengers flew from, via or to Schiphol in February 2022. In February 2021 that number was 0.5 million. Without the effects of COVID-19 on Schiphol, that number was 4.7 million passengers in February 2020 and 4.8 million passengers in February 2019. The number of commercial flights to and from Schiphol was 24,129 (+126% compared to 2021, -31% compared to 2020 and 2019). The number of cargo flights was 1,731 (-22% compared to 2021, +61% compared to 2020, +63% compared to 2019). The transported tonnage decreased by 5% compared to last year and increased 2% compared to 2020 and 2019.

Passengers

Of the almost 2.7 million passengers in February, 1.1 million passengers had a transfer at Schiphol. The passengers with a transfer were 550,000 unique passengers, who are counted two times in the international counting method: as an arriving passenger and departing passenger. 1.9 million passengers travelled from or to a destination within Europe, almost 800,000 outside of Europe.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights has decreased from 2,211 to 1,731, compared to 2021. Compared to 2020 (1,072) and 2019 (1,061), the number of all-cargo flights has increased. The total transported volume was almost 118,274 tonnes.

11 March 2022
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
