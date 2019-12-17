Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures November 2019: +0.3%

Cargo

The number of cargo flights decreased by 95 (-7.5%) as compared to 1,275 flights in November of last year. Transport tonnage decreased by 5.4%. This decrease was most evident in the case of cargo freighters, with the amount of cargo transported on passenger aircraft showing a less significant decline.

Passenger destinations

A total of 3.7 million passengers travelled from and to European destinations in November (+0.4%). Poland, Austria and Spain showed the most significant growth, proving to be the most popular European destinations. The number of passengers travelling to Germany declined (-2.9%) as compared to last year. The number of passengers travelling to the UK also dropped (-1.1%).

The number of intercontinental passengers travelling through Schiphol increased slightly (+0.8%) to a total of 1.6 million. While the number of passengers to Africa and Asia dropped, this was offset by the other continents. Asia experienced the largest decline in this regard, (-6.8%) due to the suspension of Jet Airways. The number of passengers travelling to the Middle East grew significantly (+13.9%), with the rise in passenger numbers outpacing the increase in flights to the Middle East (+3.0%).

Click here for an overview of all traffic and transport figures for November 2019.

17 December 2019