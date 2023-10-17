Amsterdam Airport Schiphol traffic and transport figures for September 2023: +11%

2021 2022 2023 Number of passengers 3,370,436 5,196,931 5,777,367 Number of commercial flights 30,019 37,027 40,625 Number of cargo flights 1,783 1,418 1,291 Transported tonnage 133,245 121,508 117,325

Amount of passengers

In September 2023 almost 5.8 million passengers flew to, from or via Schiphol. Of the almost 5.8 million passengers in September 2023, almost 3.7 million departed from or arrived at Schiphol, and 2.1 million transferred at the airport. There were more than a million unique transfer passengers, who are counted twice in accordance with the international counting method: once as an arriving passenger and once as a departing passenger.

Most popular destinations

4.1 million passengers arrived from or flew to a destination in Europe (+12% compared to 2022). 1.6 million passengers arrived from or flew to an intercontinental destination outside Europe (+10% compared to 2022). Spain was the most popular destination, with almost 258,000 local departing passengers travelling to the country in September 2023. This was followed by the United Kingdom (more than 235,000 passengers). 111,000 passengers took a flight to the United States.

Flights

The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 40,625 in September 2023. This is a 10% increase compared to 2022. Of these flights, 33,334 went to European destinations and 7,291 to intercontinental destinations.

Cargo

The number of all-cargo flights decreased by 9% compared to September 2022. There were 1,291 cargo flights in September 2023. The total transported volume was 117,325 tonnes in September 2023. That is a decrease of 3% compared to 2022.

